Watch: Kerala cops mock man who slapped migrant worker with a video

Suresh had demanded that a migrant labourer from West Bengal show him his Aadhaar card and had slapped him as well.

news Crime

“Please make sure that this is captured on video,” says Suresh, also known as Kadala Suresh, to the unidentified man who's recording a video of the incident. Suresh then proceeds to slap a migrant labourer from West Bengal and demands to see his Aadhaar card.

After the video went viral, the Kerala police decided to make Suresh understand the consequences of his actions in a language he values - a video!

Known to actively churn out witty posts, memes and videos based on social issues on their social media pages, the Kerala police have now made a new video ‘featuring’ Suresh.

The video by the Kerala police starts with the incident in which Suresh is seen slapping 25-year-old Goutam Mandal, a native of West Bengal, and belligerently asking him for his Aadhaar and ration cards. At the point when Suresh asks the unknown man with the phone to capture the incident, the Kerala police’s video pans to the Vizhinjam police station in Thiruvananthapuram, where Suresh is seen standing in front of a prison cell.

With close-ups and long shots of Suresh and funky hip-hop music playing in the background, the song goes: “Pambaram kanakinu kirungi kirungi njan, pambaram kanaakinu karangi karangi njan…” which means that Suresh is spinning like a top.

The popular song is part of the Kerala band Street Academics’ album Loop, which is based on ‘the seven deadly sins’. According to the social media team of the Kerala police, there was no particular reason behind choosing this song but it was to roughly convey what happened after Suresh tried to show-off.

The Kerala police were showered with praises for nabbing Suresh, an autorickshaw driver.

The incident took place in Mukkola in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. According to an eyewitness TNM spoke to, Suresh first got into an argument with a biker who allegedly dashed into his autorickshaw. Later, as Goutam was leaving a shop after recharging his mobile phone, Suresh’s auto hit the 25-year-old.

Although Suresh was absconding after the video went viral, the Vinzhinjam police managed to nab him. He has been arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 294(B) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words in public), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 506(1) (criminal intimidation).

“He is known to constantly create trouble,” an official at the Vizhinjam police station told TNM.