Watch: 'Kanti Papa' song from Pawan Kalyan- Shruti Haasan starrer ‘Vakeel Saab’ out

Vakeel Saab' is the Telugu remake of Bollywood movie ‘Pink’

Flix Tollywood

The makers of Telugu movie Vakeel Saab starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead, released the third single from the movie titled ‘Kanti Papa’ on Wednesday.

The melodious track features visuals of Sruthi Haasan and Pawan Kalyan, coupled with visuals from the recording of the song. We see Armaan Malik in the recording video along with background dancers dressed in green gowns.

The song also features singers and dancers dressed in ethnic costumes. The song is composed by S Thaman and is sung by Armaan Malik. The lyrics of ‘Kanti Papa’ was penned by Ramajogayya Sastry.

Watch the lyrical video of ‘Kanti Papa’ here:

S Thaman and Armaan Malik have collaborated on several projects in the past including ‘Rendu Kallu’ from Mahanubhavudu, ‘Butta Bomma’ from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and ‘Anaganaga’ from Aravinda Sametha Veera, among others.

The romantic number has been well- received by fans. ‘Kanti Papa’ has received more than 3 million views on YouTube.The makers celebrated the success of the song in a tweet they shared with fans. “3 Million+ Views for #KantiPapaKantiPapa Lyrical from Power Star @PawanKalyan ’s # VakeelSaab. Trending on @YouTubeIndia,” the tweet read.

The Sriram Venu directorial is the Telugu remake of Bollywood movie Pink, which had a successful run at the box office and was well-received by audiences as well as critics. It was lauded for starting a conversation about consent and the importance of ‘no means no’. The movie was also remade in Tamil in 2019 as Nerkonda Paarvai with actor Ajith Kumar in the lead.

Pawan will be reprising Amitabh’s role from the original, while Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla will be the three female leads in Vakeel Saab. Shruti Haasan essays the role of Pawan’s wife in the venture.

The movie is produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. Pawan Kalyan will also be seen in the Telugu remake of popular Malayalam movie Ayyapanum Koshiyum.