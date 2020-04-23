Watch: Kamal-Ghibran'sÂ 'Arivum Anbum' speaks about humanity and equality

A music video on coronavirus jointly produced by composer Ghibran and actor/politician Kamal Haasan was released on Thursday. Titled 'Arivum Anbum', the video begins with young pianist Lydian Nadhaswaram.

The video features singers, actors and music composers like Yuvan Shankar Raja, Anirudh Ravichander, Bombay Jayashree, Shankar Mahadevan, Sid Sriram, Devi Sri Prasad, Siddharth, Shruti Hassan, Andrea Jeremiah and Mugen Rao in addition to about 37 chorus singers.

The songâ€™s lyrics have been penned by Kamal Haasan. The lines are about the power of humanity, equality and selfless service. The video has powerful visuals of scores of migrant workers from across the country who were left stranded when the lockdown was suddenly imposed.

The video is interspersed with visuals of migrant workers thronging bus stations, walking on foot on the highways and some being served food. In one of its earliest visuals, the video shows hundreds of workers being sprayed with disinfectant in public, a footage that drew the ire of many.

The songâ€™s chorus line is a powerful statement on treating everyone equal. The video ends with images of Buddha, Thiruvalluvar, Periyar, Subramania Bharati, CN Annadurai, BR Ambedkar and Gandhi.

Kamal had previously written an open letter to PM Modi, criticising the government's move to impose the lockdown without taking into consideration the lives of the poor. He had called the Centre a 'balcony government', in reference to Modi's request to the public to clap hands, bang vessels and light diyas or candles on balconies.

Ghibran, who has composed and arranged the song, had put out a tweet calling for singers who had a home studio to be a part of the songâ€™s chorus. With the responses he received online, he roped in 37 singers. All the singers have recorded their portions at home studios. Ghibran and Kamal Hassan had earlier worked together in Papanasam, Uttama Villain and Vishwaroopam 2.

Kamal Hassan's current project is Indian 2 which marks his reunion with director Shankar after two decades. The film, being produced by Lyca Productions, has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

The video is out on Think Music India.

