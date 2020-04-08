Watch: How Rajinikanth escaped 'coronavirus' in 1983 film

Which film is the scene from and what exactly was Rajinikanth doing?

Flix Kollywood

Rajinikanth's on screen persona is so larger-than-life that people cannot stomach him losing on screen. With the coronavirus pandemic playing havoc across the globe, who better than Rajinikanth to single-handedly defeat it?

A clip from an old Rajinikanth movie has been doing the rounds on social media, which shows the actor running down a corridor full of what looks like magnified images of the coronavirus. Yes, believe it or not!

But what really is this clip? It's from Rajinikanth's 1983 film Paayum Puli, directed by SP Muthuraman. It was a martial arts film starring Rajinikanth and Radha in the lead. It tells the story of an ordinary man who learns martial arts to avenge the death of his sister. He takes on the identity of 'Paayum Puli'.

The portion from the viral clip appears around 43 minutes into the film, when Rajinikanth's character has to face a series of challenges to prove his mettle. Wearing red pants and a flashy belt around his waist, Rajini confronts all the challenges in closed corridors – from holding up a heavy weight to escaping from sharp rods and of course, the 'coronavirus'! The spiky, floating metal balls that Rajinikanth has to dodge to escape bear an uncanny resemblance to the structure of the coronavirus that has been all over the media in recent days.

Watch:

Rajinikanth's last film was Darbar, with AR Murugadoss. He played a supercop in the film and although it released to much hype, it received a lukewarm response from critics and the audience. The film also starred Nayanthara in the lead. Rajini also made his television debut by featuring in the popular TV show Into the Wild with Bear Grylls on Discovery Channel.

The actor has also been in the news for his political statements although he's yet to take the long awaited plunge, stating instead that he doesn't want to be Chief Minister himself.