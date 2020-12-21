Watch: ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ teaser shows Nimisha, Suraj as married couple

The two actors have earlier played a married couple in the critically acclaimed film ‘Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum’.

Flix Mollywood

After working together in the much-acclaimed movie Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu are uniting once again for an upcoming movie titled The Great Indian Kitchen which is being directed by Jeo Baby. The teaser of the film was released on Sunday by Malayalam star Mammootty.

The teaser shows the life of a newly married couple played by Nimisha and Suraj and the wife’s entry into the kitchen. The rest of the teaser show many dishes popping up in the dining table and the lunch boxes. Food obviously plays a major role in the film, while there appears to be trouble in the marital life. There is a hint that it could be about the lives of many women being confined to the kitchen post marriage.

Earlier in an interview with Times of India, director Jeo Baby was quoted saying, “It’s a family drama. I have tried to add my bit to make it into a unique experience. And the rest is up to the audience. Everything happens in the kitchen. Life happens in the kitchen. Like the title suggests, the kitchen is vital in the film. Kitchen is the heart of every house. But seldom have we seen narratives or films around it. As its title suggests, the kitchen has an imperative role in The Great Indian Kitchen.”

This is the fourth outing for the director, known for his films 2 Penkuttikal, Kunju Daivam and Kilometers and Kilometers.

The rest of the crew comprises Salu J Thomas will do the cinematography and Francies Louis has been roped in as the editor. Sooraj S Kurup is in charge of the music department, while Jithin Baby Mannur will be managing the art direction. The film is bankrolled by Dijo Augustine, Jomon Jacob, Vishnu Rajan and Sajin S Raj under the banner of Goodwill Entertainment.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

Watch: Teaser of The Great Indian Kitchen