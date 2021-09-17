Watch: Dutch singer Emma Heesters’s cover of Dhanush-Dhee's Rowdy Baby stuns fans

Starring Sai Pallavi and Dhanush, the popular Tamil track ‘Rowdy Baby’ from ‘Maari 2’ is one of the most popular songs in India, with over 1.2 billion views on YouTube.

Flix Entertainment

Dutch singer Emma Heesters, who is popular for her music covers, left fans and especially Tamil movie buffs mesmerised with her rendition of actor Dhanush and playback singer Dhee’s hit track Rowdy Baby. Starring Dhanush and Sai Pallavi, Rowdy Baby is one of the most popular Tamil songs in recent times. The track has garnered over 1.2 billion views on YouTube since its release in 2018.

Social media users heaped praises on Emma for her spot-on rendition and also appreciated her for trying her best to get the pronunciations right. “Vera level performance. big fan from India in Tamil Nadu,” a user wrote in the comment section below Emma’s YouTube video. However, it was not just Tamil movie buffs and fans of Dhanush, Sai Pallavi and Dhee who dropped comments, viewers from other countries too expressed their admiration for the cover track.

Some had also suggested that Emma try other songs like the viral Sinhala track Manike Mage Hithe and Dhanush's popular song Why this Kolaveri?, among others. With over 4.55 million subscribers on YouTube, Emma’s covers have left many in awe. Prior to Rowdy Baby, the singer has also uploaded her cover of Arivu and Dhee’s hit independent single Enjoy Enjaami. Like Rowdy Baby, her rendition of Enjoy Enjaami also garnered praise from fans.

Emma has also done covers of other tracks such as DJ Snake’s Let Me Love You featuring Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You and the English version of Shayad from the Bollywood film Love Aaj Kal.

Watch: Emma’s cover of Rowdy Baby:

Rowdy Baby was part of the soundtrack of the 2018 film Maari 2, the sequel to the hit 2015 film Maari. Maari 2 was directed by Balaji Mohan and produced by Dhanush under his banner Wunderbar Films. It starred Dhanush and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, while the rest of the cast also included actors such as Tovino Thomas, Krishna Kulasekaran, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vidya Pradeep and Aranthangi Nisha. Maari 2 had music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.