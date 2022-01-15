Watch: Dulquer sings in Tamil for first time with Achamillai from Hey! Sinamika

Helmed by debutante Brinda, ‘Hey! Sinamika’ also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead.

Flix Kollywood

Popular Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Hey! Sinamika, released a new single from the film on Friday, January 14, marking the festival of Pongal. Titled ‘Achamillai’, the Tamil track is sung by the actor. The lyric video of the upbeat number features visuals from the recording studio as well as fun glimpses of dance sequences.

In the video, Dulquer sports a casual look, donning a black t-shirt and a cap while recording the song. We also see behind-the-scenes visuals from the shoot. Madhan Karky has penned the lyrics for the song, while it is set to tune by Govind Vasantha. Sharing the song, Dulquer wrote: “Energy booster single #Achamillai is out !!! #HeySinamika #DQ33 Tunes by the most sensational musician #GovindVasantha Penned by enthralling lyricist @madhankarky.”

Prior to the release, Dulquer had also shared a glimpse from the song. Sharing the video on social media, the makers wrote: "Once you become fearless, life becomes limitless! Here's an exclusive glimpse of #Achamillai featuring yours truly singing for the very first time in Tamil. Song out on 14th Jan. #HeySinamika #DQ33.”

Watch Dulquer sing ‘Achamillai’ from Hey! Sinamika:

The actor had also unveiled a new poster from Hey!Sinamika where he is seen in white attire along with matching sneakers. The poster also features a huge crowd in the backdrop. Sharing the poster, Dulquer had tweeted, "A life lived in FEAR isn’t a life lived at all… it’s time to be FEARLESS!”

Hey! Sinamika marks the directorial debut of popular dance choreographer Brinda. Bankrolled by Viacom 18 Studios and Global One Studios, the movie is set to hit the big screens on February 25 this year. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles.

The title of the film is inspired from the romantic song ‘Aye Sinamika’ composed by AR Rahman in the Maniratnam directorial Oh Kadhal Kanmani, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen in the lead.