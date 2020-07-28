Watch: Dulquer’s upcoming ‘Kurup’ teaser released on his birthday

The movie is based on the life of Kerala’s most wanted culprit Sukumara Kurup who killed a man in 1984 and has been on the run ever since.

Flix MOLLYWOOD

The teaser of Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming Malayalam movie Kurup was released on Tuesday to mark his birthday. The movie is based on the life of Kerala’s most wanted culprit Sukumara Kurup who killed a man in 1984 and has been on the run ever since. The 41-second long teaser shows Dulquer in the title role of ‘Kurup’.

Clad in a maroon full sleeved shirt and brown pants, Dulquer has a look that fits the 1980s.

“One thing is anyway sure. I will decide who will see me again, be that a ‘khaki’ (police) or a ‘khadar’ (a politician),” Dulquer’s voice can be heard in the background as he throws away what looks like a cigarette and walks into a vintage car, looking determined about the decision that he has taken.

The movie, which is directed by Srinath Rajendran, is about Sukumara Kurup, a murderer who has been on the run for over 33 years, evading the Kerala police. Sukumara Kurup is accused of killing a man named Chacko, and faking his own death using the former's dead body. After making everyone believe that he was dead, Sukumara Kurup aimed to claim a whopping amount of insurance money.

Chacko was killed and burned in Sukumara Kurup’s car, in such a way that the face of the body was not recognisable. But within two days, the police realised that it was Chacko who had died and not Sukumara Kurup. Over time, though two others who helped him in the crime were caught and convicted, it was as if Sukumara Kurup himself had vanished into thin air.

Hundreds of raids and searches have been conducted over time across the country by the Kerala police, but there has been no trace of Sukumara Kurup till date, making him an infamous legend among Malayalees.

Read: Catch me if you can: Sukumara Kurup, Kerala’s most wanted murderer on the run for over 30 years

Over the years, the story of Sukumara Kurup has inspired a few Malayalam films - NH47 and Pinneyum - and the latest is the Dulquer starrer Kurup. It will be interesting to see how the film portrays Sukumara Kurup; if he will be glorified as a 'clever' villain or shown to be a brutal killer.

Meanwhile, marking Dulquer’s birthday, actor Prithviraj shared a photo of the duo on social media.

“Happy birthday to the best burger chef in town,” Prithviraj said while sharing the photo where he is seen giving Dulquer a piece of cake.