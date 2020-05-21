Watch: ‘Drishyam 2’ teaser out on Mohanlal’s birthday, George Kutty is back

The five-second teaser was released by Mohanlal on his social media pages.

Flix Mollywood

Actor Mohanlal has offered a great birthday treat for all his fans across the globe. The actor, who turned 60 on Thursday, released the teaser of the much-awaited sequel to the 2013 superhit movie, Drishyam, on his social media pages.

The five-second teaser of Drishyam 2, which will be directed by Jeethu Joseph, starts with ominous music, while pages of a book flip. As the book closes, it reveals the cover page: the sketch of George Kutty (Mohanlal’s character in the movie) with a shovel, standing in a dilapidated site, presumably the spot where he buried a body, as seen in the first instalment. The book, as seen in the teaser, is titled: ‘Drishaym 2, The Resumption’. The teaser then ends with a glimpse of George Kutty’s eyes.

Drishyam revolves around the life of George Kutty, his wife and two daughters. When his older daughter and wife get entangled in an accidental crime, he goes to great lengths to protect his family from being caught and keep the incident a secret.

Speaking about Drishyam 2 in an interview with TNM, Jeethu Joseph said that the sequel, too, will be a family drama, and that “we will see the characters where we had last left them seven years ago.”

The 2013 movie also starred Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath and Siddique.

Jeethu said that after the release of Drishyam, many, including Mohanlal, enquired about the sequel. However, he was unsure about how to resume that story. “Finally, one possibility became clearer…. and the story of George Kutty’s family got written once again,” said the director, who scripted the movie during the lockdown.

Jeethu sent the script to Mohanlal, Drishyam’s producer Antony Perumbavoor and other close friends.

In an interview to Manorama News, Mohanlal had said the sequel will be more thrilling than the first film.

"What will happen to the family? Will the family get caught or will George Kutty once again save them? I think that suspense will draw a huge audience back to theatres,” he said.

The sequel, too, will be produced by Aashirvad Cinemas. The shooting is likely to begin after the lockdown.

While the teaser on Facebook has garnered over 2 lakh views, it has over 10 lakh views on Twitter.

The 2013 movie went on to become a big hit at the box-office and it was eventually remade in Tamil as Papanasam and in Hindi as Drishyam, with Kamal Haasan and Ajay Devgn as the lead respectively. It was even remade in foreign languages: in Sinhalese as Dharmayuddhaya (2017) and in Chinese as Sheep Without a Shepherd (2019).

