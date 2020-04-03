Watch: 'Criticism cannot be anti-India’: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya tells Kunal Kamra

Tejasvi Surya talks about the state of India’s economy, his viral speech prior to his election and more, but not without resorting to name-calling.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya recently appeared on comedian Kunal Kamra’s web show ‘Shut Up Ya Kunal’, a move that didn’t even go down well with his own followers. In the episode, Surya talks about the current state of the economy, a Hindu Rashtra, the RSS’s involvement in the freedom struggle and more.

But all this not without resorting to name calling. “Are you the left liberal tribe, do you fall in that, or extreme urban naxal? Where do you identify yourself,” he asks Kamra. He later also goes on to say that people of Kamra’s ilk have no respect for institutions.

In the interview, Tejasvi Surya touches upon his viral speech prior to his election where he said that if one is not with Modi, they are anti-India, Surya says that people oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ideas because they want to oppose him, and that while the PM believes that anyone has the right to criticise anyone, “the criticism cannot be anti-India”.

On the state of India’s current economy, Surya says, “If we look at the way the economy has performed in the last 5-6 years, there has been a very concerted effort to keep the fundamentals of the economy stable and strong.” This comes amid India’s slumping GDP, the slowest growth rate in six years.

Surya also goes on to state that a Hindu Rashtra and a Hindu State are two different things, and that India already is a Hindu Rashtra.

“So when we speak of Hindu Rashtra, the core values of the country are based on acceptance of all, liberalism in the true sense, not the liberalism of the kind that you [Kamra] and your friends peddle..,” he says.

However, Surya’s episode even upset his own followers, many asking why he would do choose to do a video with Kunal Kamra. Many were also upset on the way in which the video was edited.

Watch the full interview here: