Watch: CM Yediyurappa says student who said ‘Pak Zindabad’ should be punished

A case of sedition has been registered against the student Amulya Leona and she was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Friday.

news Controversy

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday stated that the 20-year-old student who has been charged with sedition for saying ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in Bengaluru on Thursday has “links with Naxals” and that a probe should be conducted into the organisations who are backing her.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the Karnataka Chief Minister said that it has been proven that Amulya Leona, the student, has “links with Naxals” and a proper investigation should be conducted.

“Amulya’s father himself has said that her hands and legs should be broken and she should not be given bail and that he will not protect her. Secondly and more importantly, unless we take action against organisations that are propping up Amulya, there will be no end to this,” Yediyurappa told the media.

“It is clear that there are organisations behind her that want to disrupt peace. If we figure out organisations backing her, then we will know who is propping her up and take action against them. It has been proven that she has links with Naxals. A proper investigation will be conducted,” the Chief Minister stated.

Amulya Leona had raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan thrice after the organisers of the event under the banner of "Save Constitution" invited her to address the gathering in the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Amulya is then seen saying Hindustan Zindabad thrice but then the mic in her hand is snatched away. She then steps ahead and says without the mic: "There is a difference between Pakistan Zindabad and Hindustan Zindabad. The reason why I said Pakistan Zindabad...,” but she is interrupted and dragged off the stage by the police.

Amulya was immediately taken into custody. A case has been filed against her under Sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between groups through by words or signs), 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505(2) (statements promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code. On Friday, she was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

After Amulya was detained on Thursday evening, right-wing groups held a demonstration outside her father’s house at Koppa in Chikkamagaluru. Her father’s house was also vandalised by the protesters. A video of her father, saying that he does not support what she said and that he will not push for her bail, has gone viral.

(With inputs from PTI)