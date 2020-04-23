Watch: Chiranjeevi flips pesarattu like a boss

Actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Venkatesh have also shared videos of them doing housework.

You've seen Chiranjeevi dancing, beating up goons and wielding a sword. But have you seen him make pesarattu? In the latest video put up by the star in response to a Twitter challenge, he can be seen making the traditional dish with aplomb.

The Megastar was tagged by Jr NTR and he took to the social media platform to share a video of him doing housework.

“Here it is Bheem @tarak9999 నేను రోజు చేసే పనులే...ఇవ్వాళ మీకోసం ఈ వీడియో సాక్ష్యం. And I now nominate @KTRTRS & my friend @rajinikanth #BeTheRealMan challenge,” he posted, along with a video of himself.

The video starts off with the Megastar vacuuming a carpet and switches to him making a delicious pesarattu in the kitchen. He even flips it with flair and then serves it to his mother.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan had been tagged by RRR director SS Rajamouli, and the two Telugu stars also shared videos of themselves doing chores around the house on Twitter.

“Here it is Jakkana @ssrajamouli. మన ఇంట్లో ప్రేమలు ఆప్యాయతలే కాదు. పనులను కూడా పంచుకుందాం. It is fun when you share the work load. #BetheREALMAN I now nominate Bala Babai, @KChiruTweets Garu, @iamnagarjuna Babai, @VenkyMama Garu and @sivakoratala Garu for this challenge,” wrote Jr NTR.

Here it is Jakkana @ssrajamouli .



మన ఇంట్లో ప్రేమలు ఆప్యాయతలే కాదు. పనులను కూడా పంచుకుందాం. It is fun when you share the work load. #BetheREALMAN



I now nominate Bala Babai, @KChiruTweets Garu, @iamnagarjuna Babai, @VenkyMama Garu and @sivakoratala Garu for this challenge. pic.twitter.com/FqydRiR6Jl — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 21, 2020

In the video he can be seen mopping the floor, drying dishes and raking leaves in the garden.

Chiranjeevi's son, Ram Charan, too posted a video of himself taking up the challenge after being nominated by Rajamouli.

“Done @ssrajamouli garu !! Let's take pride in doing chores at home! Let's be real men and help the women by sharing the workload. #BetheREALMAN I further nominate Trivikram garu, @RanveerOfficial, @RanaDaggubati and @ImSharwanand to take up the challenge,” he wrote on Twitter along with a video.

Done @ssrajamouli garu !!



Let's take pride in doing chores at home! Let's be real men and help the women by sharing the work load.#BetheREALMAN



I further nominate Trivikram garu, @RanveerOfficial, @RanaDaggubati and @ImSharwanand to take up the challenge. pic.twitter.com/ItQ0zNQOR8 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 21, 2020

He is seen doing laundry, mopping the floor, watering plants, and then making tea for himself and his wife.

Ram Charan is currently on a break from the shoot of RRR in which he stars alongside Jr NTR. Shooting has temporarily been halted in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stepping up to the challenge issued by Jr NTR, Venkatesh Daggubati too posted a video of himself doing chores around the house. He can be seen mowing the lawn, watering and tending to plants as well as cooking. He further tagged Mahesh Babu, Varun Tej and director Anil Ravipudi to carry on the challenge.

"Let's help our family with domestic work and #BetheREALMAN I request our Chinnodu @UrsTrulyMahesh, my cobra @IAmVarunTej & @AnilRavipudi to pass it on," he wrote.