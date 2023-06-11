Watch: Catholic priest speaks about Sangh Parivar’s influence on Christians in Kerala

Last month, Ajimon Puthiyaparambil stepped down from priestly ministerial service in order to follow his ‘prophetic call’ to point the church in the direction of reform.

“The Sangh Parivar agenda is to divide and rule. In Kerala too, a narrative of fear that certain religions are a threat to others has been spread. We have to understand that this has somehow influenced the Christians also,” said Ajimon Puthiyaparambil. The Syro Malabar Catholic priest under the Diocese of Thamarassery in Kerala was speaking to TNM in an interview. On May 13, he stepped down from priestly ministerial service in order to follow his “prophetic call” to point the church in the direction of reform.

“I began to see the need for reform in the Kerala church over the past four or five years. There is decay in various spheres of the church, especially in the Syro Malabar church. Several controversies, including issues of financial transparency, have come up,” Ajimon said.

Speaking about the Kerala church’s affinity towards Sangh Parivar politics, he said, “In the current political scenario in the country, there is an attempt to spread hate. This applies to all spheres of society. We know the issue in Manipur, it is a different issue in Kerala. In some places, it is between Dalits and Savarnas, while in others it is between two religions, or even two tribes. As hate politics takes hold in the country, there are attempts to sow the seeds of hate by joining sides with one group and provoking hate against another. This is against the teachings of Christ. It is a fact that such practices are being carried out in Kerala, and that some organisations are triggering it. Such practices should not come from the church.”

Ajimon also spoke to TNM about the need for increased female representation in the administration of the church and the need for financial transparency.

Ajimon said that those attempting to speak against the church are often isolated and punished by the church, which is why several priests, nuns, and members of laity do not openly question the leadership. He added that he has been receiving support from several persons within the church.

