Watch: Burglars break into Reliance Digital store in Hyderabad, crime caught on CCTV

The police are yet to ascertain the value and volume of the stolen goods but said that some brand new electronic items were stolen.

Police are in pursuit of a gang of thieves who burgled a Reliance Digital store in Hyderabad's Madinaguda area early on Saturday. "We are tracking the offenders," Madhapur Deputy Commissioner of Police M Venkateshwarlu told IANS.

Venkateshwarlu said that the offenders came in a multi-utility vehicle around 4.15 am on Saturday morning to commit the burglary at the electronic appliance store. However, the police are yet to ascertain the value and volume of the stolen goods but said that some brand new cellphones, laptops and other electronic items were stolen.

Meanwhile, police are analysing the CCTV footage of the theft and tracking the car of the accused who are reportedly heading for Maharashtra. "We have some information, we are tracking that vehicle. They are going towards Pune," said Venkateshwarlu.

The CCTV footage shows a group of men who managed to pry open the shutter of the store, bend down and enter the store one by one, with some even holding packets, seemingly to store their loot in. None of them were wearing masks and their identity seems to have been caught on camera.

Watch the CCTV footage below.

This is not the first time that burglars have struck at a high-end store in Hyderabad. In April this year, an unidentified person broke into the popular Karachi Bakery at the Moazzamjahi market in Hyderabad and made away with nearly Rs 40,000 cash. The incident had taken place during the lockdown due to the coronavirus, and came to light when workers visited the store and noticed that the rear side of the service shutter had been damaged.

In April, a miscreant looted liquor worth Rs 25,000 and Rs 8,000 in cash from a wine shop in Hyderabad after entering into the store by removing a grill on the ceiling. The entire incident was caught on camera and the accused was later arrested by the city police.

With IANS inputs