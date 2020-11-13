Watch: 'Bigg Boss' Telugu's Kaushal on why contestants don't get opportunities

According to Kaushal, contestants are 'over exposed' to the audience, making filmmakers reluctant to cast them.

Flix Entertainment

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 winner, Kaushal Manda, has opened up on why many of the former Bigg Boss contestants are not getting opportunities in the film and entertainment industries. The former contestant has released a video on YouTube, explaining the alleged reasons behind the same. He listed that ‘over exposure to the audience’ is one of the main reasons for the lack of opportunities in the film industry. He said that he had studied several seasons of Bigg Boss in various languages and had observed the contestants before coming to this analysis.

"Audience knows everything, in and out, about Bigg Boss contestants, what you wear, what you eat, what you do, how you react to a situation, each and everything, and as a result, people get overexposed to them. When this happens, directors and producers think that the audience knows everything about that particular person, so if they show us in a particular character, it is difficult to get the audience involved in the role or to make them believe in it. And those who want to show you in a fresh role cannot do so, this is what makes the director take a back step to give them opportunities,” claimed Kaushal Manda.

Quoting from his personal experience, he said that he has met several directors after winning the second season of Telugu Bigg Boss. However, though the directors and producers appreciated his game and assured him that they will keep him in mind and call him if there are opportunities, that did not happen.

Kaushal also added that contestants get 'overconfident' because after coming out of Bigg Boss, they get a lot of attention. Some of them would not be ready to look actively for opportunities in the same way that they had before entering the house. They expect offers to come to them, which won't happen in many cases, he said.

He further said that “Bigg Boss house is not just about attaining fame, but it is also about getting defamed. While some gain fans, several lose their existing fan base as well, with the controversies that they are involved in within the house.”

He added that the fame attained in the Bigg Boss house is short-lived, and that the audience would remember a contestant only till that particular season is going on. Once the next season starts, the audience would shift to the other contestants, Kaushal said.

He advised the contestants that they should let the audience forget them for a while by taking a break and detach themselves from the Bigg Boss identity, and that becoming an 'empty page' again would help them get opportunities.

Watch: