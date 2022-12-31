Watch: Bengaluru YouTubers go fishing in potholes in song about city roads

Three days since its release, the video has garnered more than 31,000 views on YouTube alone and 10,000 views on the creator’s tweet officially releasing the song.

Bengaluru has continuously received flak from its residents for the poor condition of its roads. The pothole-laden stretches have been the cause of more than 15 deaths in the past five years, with many families not receiving any compensation for their loss. Criticising the state of affairs, YouTuber Chindi Chitranna released a Kannada song on December 28, Wednesday, called ‘ALADSU - The pothole song.’

“Sheer negligence from the government and immense corruption and substandard work by the government agencies have made the great state of Karnataka, a pothole state. Citizens are facing many issues on a daily basis due to potholes. We have created this song to ridicule the government and hold a mirror to their sorry and incapable face,” the creator said about the song.

The song talks about the hospital bills that commuters pay after travelling on the ‘back-breaking’ roads. It also criticises the state government by referencing the 40% commission scam. The scam had come to light when the Karnataka State Contractors' Association alleged that the ruling BJP in the state demanded a 40% commission as bribes from state-hired contractors. One of the lines in the song goes, “Kambala tarah honda nalli cycle hondla odsu, vaat nalli odsakke nalvattu percent kimbla beku,” which translates to, “like Kambala, ride cycle in the pothole filled road, but you have to bribe 40% to ride in that pothole.”

The song was shot with the creators going around the city and spotlighting the pothole ridden roads. The creators also worship a pothole in the video by offering it flowers and coconuts, and pray to the pothole to not take away their lives.

Watch the video here:

