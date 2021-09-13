Watch: Bengaluru traffic cop who filled pothole earns praise after viral video

The DCP of Traffic (West) Kuldeep Jain said that he and his team often fill potholes to ensure smooth travel for the public.

Praises have been pouring in for the Bengaluru Traffic Police after a video of a traffic police personnel filling a pothole went viral on social media on September 13. Many people, including Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, posted the video alongside a message praising the city traffic police. The minister wrote, “It is the duty of the traffic police to facilitate smooth traffic. However, our Bengaluru Traffic Police is doing noteworthy work that they are also filling the potholes so the public is not interrupted. Congratulations to the team.”

The incident happened on September 9, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Traffic (West) Kuldeep K Jain. He added that the police personnel in the video is Santosh M, attached to the Byatarayanapura Traffic Police Station. Jain also said that he and his team have been involved in similar work to ease the traffic. “The team is always encouraged to make travel as smooth as possible for the public. Some people made a video of the official filling the pothole at Nayandahalli service road. He will receive a reward for his service,” said Jain.

The DCP said that the civic agency has recently begun asphalting the bad roads across the city, however, the traffic police have been often filling potholes out of benevolence. “If we spot a bad road anywhere, jurisdictional officials are informed. If there’s no action from the officials, we fill the potholes to ensure the public is not inconvenienced.”

Increasing complaints have been coming from the residents across Bengaluru about the run-down conditions of the roads. In areas like Dasarahalli, Kanakapura, the residents protested by orchestrating planting paddy and ferrying coracles in the potholes. Meanwhile, others complained online about the bad condition of the roads.

Recently, a senior citizen with a disability died after his scooter toppled on a bad stretch; the civic agencies were busy passing the buck. After that, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) swung into action and has been repairing roads. The BBMP has said that by the end of September they will repair major junctions across the city.