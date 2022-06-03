Watch: Ante Sundaraniki trailer starring Nani and Nazriya promises fun romcom

Ante Sundaraniki will be released on June 10 in three languages â€” Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Flix Entertainment

The official trailer for the upcoming Telugu film Ante Sundaraniki, starring Nani and directed by Vivek Athreya, was launched on Thursday, June 2. The trailer sets the scene for a fun romantic-comedy. Nani and Nazriya Fahadh portray the lead characters â€” Sundar Prasad and Leela Thomas.

The worlds of Sundar and Leela are different and so are their families. While Sundar Prasad, played by Nani, is shown to be from an orthodox, superstitious Telugu Brahmin family, Nazriya plays Leela Thomas, a Malayali Christian woman. While the family is against Sundarâ€™s wish of crossing the oceans to land in the USA, Leela also has her own dream. The trailer, besides expanding on the story further from what was stated in the teaser, also has several hilarious dialogues.

Watch the official trailer of the movie below.

The cinematography by Niketh Bommireddy and background score by Vivek Sagar stand out in the trailer. The supporting cast includes Naresh, Harshavardhan and others. Ante Sundaraniki will be released on June 10. Adade Sundara is the title of the Tamil version, while Aha Sundara is the title for the Malayalam version of the movie releasing simultaneously in three languages. Rahul Ramakrishna, Suhas, and others are also part of the supporting crew. Ante Sundaraniki has been bankrolled by popular production house Mythri Movie Makers

The technical crew includes writer and director Vivek Athreya, music composer Vivek Sagar, cinematographer Niketh Bommi and editor Raviteja Girijala. Nani, who was last seen in Telugu film Shyam Singha Roy, is also gearing up for another upcoming release titled Dasara.

Watch: Nani looks rustic in glimpse video from Dasara