Watch: Allu Sirish starts his own fitness series titled ‘Training Day’

Allu Sirish said that he is no fitness expert, but wants to share his workout regimen with his fans via reels videos on Instagram.

Tollywood actor Allu Sirish has started a video fitness series called ‘Training Day’. Each video will be under 30 seconds and will focus on different workouts. The videos have been posted as reels from his official Instagram handle. He uploaded the first video as part of the series on Tuesday, June 22. The first video, which focuses on back workouts, shows Allu Sirish doing a quick warm-up, followed by single-arm dumbbell row, sternum pull-up, seated rows and lastly, wide grip lat pulldown.

Sharing the reel on Instagram, Sirish said that he wants to share his fitness regime with fans. “I am yet to reach my fitness goals. ‘Training Day’ is a short video series where I take you along with me through my journey. Tag along! #ASTrainingDay #backworkout,” the post read. Speaking to IANS about the series, Allu Sirish said, "There's so much informative content available on YouTube and Instagram. I didn't wanna be yet another (fitness expert) nor am I an expert. I just wanted to share with my audience in a super short duration what all I do to stay fit.”

He also acknowledged the responsibility to himself and fans that comes with the series. "Thought a little #fitspo (fit inspiration) will push people to get active. Personally, now that I've put out the video, it's a commitment to myself and the audience that I'll remain active and fit. I can't take it easy now," the actor shared.

On the professional front, Sirish was recently seen in the music video of the Hindi track ‘Vilayati Sharaab’. The peppy dance number is sung by Darshan Raval and Neeti Mohan and features Heli Daruwala opposite the actor. He is also gearing up for the upcoming Telugu romantic drama Prema Kadanta. The Rakesh Sashii directorial stars actor Anu Emmanuel opposite Sirish. The title and first-look posters from the movie were unveiled on May 30, marking Allu Sirish’s 34th birthday.

(With inputs from IANS)

