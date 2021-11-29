Watch: Acharya teaser featuring Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde is out

Slated to hit the big screens on February 4 next year, ‘Acharya’ will feature Ram Charan in a full-length role alongside his father Chiranjeevi for the first time.

Flix Kollywood

The makers of the much-anticipated Telugu film Acharya, featuring father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead, unveiled a new teaser on Sunday, November 28. Titled Siddha’s Saga, the video is set in a rural backdrop. Ram Charan is seen sporting a traditional look with vermillion on his forehead and a moustache.

The video also offers a glimpse of the romance between Pooja Hegde and Ram Charan. The latter, who is seen wrestling, is also seen alongside his father, Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi, towards the end of the video. The teaser promises an entertaining film filled with high-octane action sequences.

Helmed by director Koratala Siva, the film also stars actor Kajal Aggarwal in the lead. The project is produced by Niranjan Reddy of Matinee Entertainments and Konidela Production Company. It is slated to hit the big screens on February 4 next year. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the film since it will feature Ram Charan in a full-length role alongside his father Chiranjeevi for the first time. Before Acharya, the father-son duo had teamed up for the 2015 movie Bruce Lee: The Fighter, which featured Chiranjeevi in a cameo role.

The production for the project commenced in 2020 but had to be halted in view of the pandemic. Shooting resumed in November 2020 after the government announced relaxations. The film was predominantly shot in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. Like its production, the theatrical release of the movie was also postponed due to the pandemic. It was initially slated to hit the big screens on May 13 this year. “Keeping in view of the pandemic situation, #Acharya movie will not be releasing on May 13. New Release date will be announced once the situation becomes normal. Wear mask, stay home & stay safe! (sic),” a tweet posted by Konidela PRO company read.

Watch ‘Siddha’s Saga’ teaser from Acharya here: