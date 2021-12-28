Watch: Aashiq Abu’s Naaradhan trailer features Tovino as a TV journalist

Filmmaker Aashiq Abu and actor Tovino Thomas have earlier worked together in movies like ‘Mayaanadhi’ and ‘Virus’.

The trailer of director Aashiq Abu’s upcoming film, Naaradhan, starring Tovino Thomas and Anna Ben, was released on December 25, marking the festival of Christmas. The trailer presents Tovino as a news anchor. The film seems to take a jibe at the state of media organisations and is likely to delve deeper into the workings of Malayalam broadcast news channels. In the trailer Tovino is heard saying that we are in the era of “bet journalism”, where speculations are made first, followed by investigations to substantiate the news reports. Tovino essays the role of Chandra Prakash. The tagline of the trailer reads: “Every human, a headline”.

Bankrolled by Santhosh Kuruvilla, Rima Kallingal and Aashiq Abu, the film's screenplay is by Unni R. Jaffer Zadique is the cinematographer, while Saiju Sreedharan is on board as the editor. Sekhar Menon is roped in as the music composer for the project. The supporting cast also includes actors Indrans, Renji Panicker, Sharaf U Dheen, Rajesh Madhavan and Navas Vallikkunnu, among others.

Aashiq Abu and Tovino have earlier teamed up for Malayalam films like Mayaanadhi and Virus which received positive responses from audiences. Maayanadhi features Tovino as a criminal on the run, while Aishwarya Lekshmi essays the role of an aspiring actor. The plot revolves around the love story between the two.

The 2019 Malayalam thriller, Virus was set against the backdrop of the 2018 Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala. The film saw an ensemble cast of actors including Kunchacko Boban, Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Rahman, Indrajith Sukumaran, Indrans, Jinu Joseph, Sreenath Bhasi, Dileesh Pothan, Rima Kallingal, Madonna Sebastian, Ramya Nambeeshan, Joju George, Soubin Shahir and Revathi.

Meanwhile, Tovino was last seen in Minnal Murali, a superhero flick that premiered on the Over-the-top (OTT) platform Netflix, ahead of Christmas. Speaking to TNM about how Minnal Murali appeals to the sensibilities of the Malayali audience, actor Tovino Thomas said, “We can’t fool people and make a nonsensical film to wow them. A Malayali audience will embrace a film sincerely only if they are satisfied with the content and quality. Our thought was that when Malayalis can enjoy films made across languages, maybe people from other places too will enjoy a good Malayalam film. Our job was to deliver that and make it available.”

