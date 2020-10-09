Watch: 13-year-old reunited with family after 5 years, thanks to Telangana police

The police used a facial recognition tool called Darpan to reunite the Soni, a 13-year-old boy, who went missing in UP, with his parents.

It was an emotional reunion between 13-year-old Soni and his parents as they reunited after five long years of searching and separation in Assam. A video captures the heartrending moment, which shows the mother crying and fervently hugging Soni. He had gone missing when he was just eight years old, on July 14, 2015, from Handia in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh. It is only now that he could meet his parents, thanks to the efforts of the Telangana police.

The Telangana police made the reunion possible using Darpan, a facial recognition tool it has developed, which found Soni while matching missing childrenâ€™s photographs with children in various childrenâ€™s homes.

After Soni went missing from Uttar Pradesh, on July 23, 2015, he was spotted by Golapara police and admitted to a local child welfare centre where he has been till now. When the Telangana police realised that this was the same boy who went missing in UP, using Darpan, they informed the Handia police station, who informed Soni's parents.

Soniâ€™s parents rushed to Assam, to the concerned CWC and identified their child.

Watch the video here:

Emotional reunion..

A 13 year old autistic boy child who was missing from Uttar Pradesh since 2015 was traced at a child home in Assam after 5 years, by Telangana Police with the help of DARPAN (FacialRecognitionTool) of @TelanganaCOPs #Technology #Darpan pic.twitter.com/hjWtPd9voZ â€” Swati Lakra (@SwatiLakra_IPS) October 9, 2020

According to the Telangana Police, a separate application has been developed by Telangana Police which works on photographs uploaded on CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System) of missing persons and FIRs related to children to identify and track them.

Darpan has a feature which runs multiple images from one source against another source to find match photographs of children who are missing with those of children who are lodged at various child welfare and rescue homes across the country.

For this, the data of children and the persons who go missing as well as data of children at the child care institutions is stored in the Darpan database.

