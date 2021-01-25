Washington Sundar named as Election Icon of Chennai district for TN Assembly polls

Washington was one of the heroes of India's epic triumph in Brisbane, which gave them the four-match Test series against Australia.

TN Assembly polls

Cricketer Washington Sundar who had a successful series in Australia has been named as the Election Icon for Chennai district for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. Making the announcement, the Greater Chennai Corporation tweeted: “Vanakkam Chennai, you guessed him right! We are glad to announce @Sundarwashi5 as the District Election Icon of #NammaChennai. Let’s gear up for 100% participation & Ethical Voting.”

As a young voter, Washington will reach out to first-time voters and encourage them to vote.

The 21-year-old was a specialist top-order batsman during his India U-19 days but then honed his off-spin to such an extent that he is now an automatic choice in India's T20 team.

Speaking to PTI about the head coach Ravi Shastri's influence on him, Washington said, "I think it will be a blessing for me if I ever get an opportunity to open the batting for India in Tests. I think I will accept the challenge just like our coach Ravi sir did during his playing days.”

He scored 62 in the first innings at Gabba to keep India in the match and then a quick 22, including a hooked six off Pat Cummins, to play a part in the finishing act, apart from a match-haul of four wickets.

"Ravi sir tells us very inspiring stories from his playing days. Like how he made his debut as a specialist spinner, got four wickets and batted at number 10 against New Zealand on debut. And how from there, he became a Test opener and played all those great fast bowlers. I would love to open batting in Tests like him," said Washington, who enjoys a decent first-class batting average of 32 plus, which can only improve from hereon as he gets to play more games for India.

Washington was asked to stay back in Australia after the white ball series as a net bowler in order to help the Test team prepare and it meant that he was bowing a lot at the nets with the red kookaburra.

"It certainly helped my overall game as I was asked to stay back for Test matches. But it was the planning by our coaches including bowling coach Bharath Arun sir that really helped," said the man who has also played two T20 Internationals and an ODI for India.

With PTI inputs