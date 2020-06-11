Washermen, barbers and tailors in AP to get Rs 10,000 each as Jagan launches scheme

Of the total 2.47 lakh beneficiaries, 82,347 are washermen, 38,767 are barbers and 1,25,926 are tailors

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh launched yet another freebie scheme on Wednesday with the Chief Minister distributing Rs 247 crore to over 2.47 lakh washermen, barbers and tailors.

This scheme is also named after the Chief Minister and called 'Jagananna Chedodu' (Jagans handholding), under which each beneficiary has been given Rs 10,000.

Rythu Bharosa, Amma Vodi, Pension Kanuka, Vidya Devena, Vasathi Deevena, Vahana Mitra, Nethanna Nestham and Matsyakara Bharosa are some of the welfare schemes being implemented by the government.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said his government had given away Rs 42,465 crore in cash to 3.58 crore people in the last one year.

"Never in history did the poor get benefited in this fashion in the state," the Chief Minister said.

He said those who felt left out (of the scheme) need not worry as they could apply for the benefits any time through the respective village or ward secretariats.

"Every eligible person should get the benefits, even if he or she did not vote for me. I will ensure that justice is done to every eligible person," Jagan added.

Deputy Chief Minister PSC Bose, ministers PR Reddy, K Sankaranarayana, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and other officials attended.

The Chief Minister interacted with some of the beneficiaries through a videoconference on the occasion.

Meanwhile, industry leaders from the fashion and hairstyling industry lauded the government's initiative.

Renowned hair stylist Jawed Habib, who runs over 800 salons and 65 hair institutes in the country, appreciated the Chief Minister for not only recognising the barbers' profession for the first time ever, but also providing financial assistance at a time when people belonging to these professions are facing huge losses due to the lockdown.

Celebrity stylist Harman Kaur in a video message said, "As someone who hails from an industry which is directly dependent on both tailors as well as stylists, I would like to thank and welcome this move by the CM as it is the first time a government has come up with a scheme catering specifically to these professions."

He hoped that more such schemes benefiting people across strata would be initiated in the near future.