Was Governor Tamilisai invited for Secretariat inauguration? Govt says yes, she says no

State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy had criticised Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Opposition leaders for skipping the inauguration of the newly-constructed Secretariat.

news Politics

A day after Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy criticised Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Opposition leaders for skipping the inauguration of the newly-constructed Secretariat, the Governor’s office “vehemently” denied the “false allegation”. “...no invitation whatsoever has been sent to the Governor inviting her to the inauguration of the new Secretariat Building, and this has been the precise and sole reason for her non-attendance at the inauguration of new secretariat building,” said a statement from the Governor’s office on Tuesday, May 2.

The new Secretariat was inaugurated on Sunday in a grand fashion. Named after Dr BR Ambedkar, it was constructed at a cost of Rs 617 crore.

On Monday, speaking to the media about the Governor and Opposition parties like the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) skipping the inauguration event, Jagadish Reddy said, “Be it the Governor or the parties which did not attend the inauguration under her direction, it only reveals their mindset. Purely out of jealousy, unable to digest the development undertaken by KCR [Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao], they keep away, remaining in denial about the strides being made.”

Terming them as “obstructors to development,” Reddy further said, “Just because these obstructors to development do not participate, it does not worry us in any way.” He also claimed that the state government had followed protocol and extended invitations to the Governor, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs of all parties in the state.

Jagadish Reddy said that the Secretariat was a symbol of Telangana’s pride and self-respect. The building has 635 rooms, 30 conference halls, and 24 elevators. Spread over 2.25 acres, its parking lot has the capacity to accommodate 564 cars.

On Sunday, after reaching out to Raj Bhavan, TNM had reported that the Governor had not been invited for the inauguration.

Governor Tamilisai and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao have been at loggerheads for the past one year after the Governor refused to nominate Padi Kaushik to the state Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota as recommended by the Telangana cabinet.

Previously too, the Governor had accused the Telangana government of violating protocol. On his part, the CM skipped the Republic Day event leading to strong criticism from the Governor, who accused him of violating the Constitution.

After skipping the Secretariat inauguration, the Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay threatened to demolish the domes of the Secretariat after their party came to power. He claimed that the Secretariat’s architecture did not represent ‘Telangana’s culture’. The Secretariat has a total of 34 domes.