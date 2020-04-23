'Was attacked while returning home': Arnab Goswami files complaint, 2 held

The two attackers, who Arnab has alleged are members of the Youth Congress, have been arrested by the Mumbai police.

Two people were arrested in Mumbai for the attack on Republic TVâ€™s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami early Thursday morning. The arrest came after the journalist filed a complaint at a police station in Mumbai, stating that two men attacked his car and threw â€˜some liquidâ€™ on it. Arnab and his wife, who was also in the car, were not hurt in the attack.

In his complaint to the police, Arnab stated that the attack took place on Ganpatrao Kadam Marg at around 12.15 am on Thursday, while he and his wife were travelling back home from the Republic TV studio located in Mumbaiâ€™s Lower Parel area. Arnab alleged that the attackers, who were on a motorcycle, banged on the door and window of his car, threw â€˜some liquidâ€™ on it and abused him.

The two men were shortly apprehended by his security personnel, Arnab added, and alleged in his police complaint that the attackers had identified themselves as members of the Youth Congress to his security personnel. However, there has been no confirmation of the same by either police or the youth outfit.

The journalist then filed an official complaint at the NM Joshi Marg police station.

Following the journalistâ€™s complaint, two people were arrested under Section 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC, Mumbai DCP Zone 3 told news agency ANI.

The attack came shortly after multiple police complaints were filed against Arnab for a news bulletin on Republic TV where he took on Congress President Sonia Gandhi and questioned her for not speaking up on the Palghar incident. Goswami had questioned whether Sonia Gandhi would have remained silent if those lynched in Palghar were Christians and not Hindu. He also suggested on his show on Republic Bharat that Sonia Gandhi must "feel happy that Hindu sants were killed in a state ruled by the Congress" and that she will "send a report to Italy that she is getting Hindu sants killed in Maharashtra."

Senior Congress leaders, including chief ministers, had slammed Goswami, and demanded that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray take action against him.

On the night of April 16, three men, two seers and their driver, were going from Mumbai in a car towards Surat in Gujarat to attend a funeral when their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar district, the three were dragged out of the car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were child-lifters. A probe was ordered and two policemen were suspended.

Following rumours of a communal angle to the incident, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said none of the 101 people arrested in connection with the Palghar lynching case is a Muslim, and accused the opposition of giving a communal colour to the incident. The government also published a list of all the accused in the crime.

