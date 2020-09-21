Warangalâ€™s historical Bhadrakali temple gets ISO certification

The Bhadrakali temple is the second shrine to get ISO certification in Telangana.

Telanganaâ€™s Bhadrakali temple located in Warangal got the International Standards Organizationâ€™s (ISO) certification on Sunday. The temple, known for its history, is the second shrine in the state to be given the certification. The first temple in the state to get the certification was the Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta in 2018.



The environment, hygiene, security, management system are some of the many aspects that are taken into consideration for the ISO certification. The temple was inspected by The HYM International Certification Private Limited, which is accredited by Accredited Services Certifying Bodies (United Kingdom) London, who is the partner of ISO standards.



The team led by its Managing Director Alapati Shivaiah visited the temple for the inspection.

Bhadrakali temple Executive Officer Ramala Sunitha, Chief Priest Bhadrakali Seshu, Superintendent Adanki Vijay Kumar, Harinath, Shyam Sundar and Nagulu were among others present.



The team was thoroughly satisfied with the amenities and hygiene practices followed at the temple and hence recommended for the certification for the temple. The Bhadrakali temple was issued ISO 9001:2015. HYM Managing Director Alapati Shivaiah handed over the certificate to the Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, chief priest Bhadrakali Seshu and Executive Officer Ramala Sunitha.



Speaking as part of the occasion, the Chief Whip said that the ISO certification further increases the responsibility of the temple authorities as they would have to continue to maintain high standards besides improving the amenities in the temple. He said, "Since the formation of Telangana state, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been giving a lot of importance to develop historical and spiritual places.



The ISO certification is sure to further help boost the popularity of the historical temple in Warangal.



