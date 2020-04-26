Warangal’s Errabelli declared containment zone after teen contracts COVID-19

Officials will begin conducting door-to-door surveillance beginning on Sunday to contain further spread of the disease.

A teenager from Warangal district in Telangana tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, following which officials have issued orders for door-to-door surveillance in the area.

The teen from Velair mandal was shifted to Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital, which has been converted into a COVID-19 care center in view of the pandemic.

Speaking to TNM on the condition of anonymity, a pediatric consultant who has been monitoring the teenager stated that he is stable at the moment.

“He was brought here earlier on Saturday after he was found to be positive for COVID-19. We have admitted him and are monitoring him. He is stable at present,” stated the doctor.

“A 13 year old boy from Warangal Urban district, Velair Mandal, Errabelli Thanda tested positive for coronavirus disease and has been sent to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for treatment. Dr K Lalitha Devi, DMHO confirmed that teen had been in direct contact with the person who had tested positive in Purigutta. Errabelli has been declared a containment zone and a medical team will conduct door-to-door surveillance on Sunday and take the measures necessary to control further spread,” reads a press release issued by Warangal District Medical and Health Department.

Seven new positive cases were confirmed as of Saturday evening in Telangana, with six reported from GHMC and one from Warangal district. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 990.

On Saturday, a team of experts from the Centre reached Hyderabad to assess the situation and to issue any necessary instructions to Telangana state authorities.Four different Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) had been constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs to visit and assess the situations in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, Chennai and Thane with respect to the coronavirus pandemic. Six such teams were earlier sent to West Bengal, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.