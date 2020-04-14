Want a new SIM connection amid the lockdown? Govt to decide soon

This has been disclosed by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

Money Coronavirus

One business sector that has kept its flag flying high despite the disruptions caused due to the coronavirus lockdown is the telecom sector. With people confined to their homes, there has been increased traffic not only in voice calls but more importantly in ensuring the broadband services work without disruption. Now, the companies want to know from the government how to go about servicing the requirement of their customers for new SIM cards. SIM cards were being home-delivered, which also served as an address verification tool. With the lockdown in effect, this has been suspended and the companies are operating their stores with minimal strength. Some are shut as well. Delivering new SIMs is a security related issue, largely from the terrorism perspective.

The government may now take a decision on this soon, it is reported. This has been disclosed by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

The Association has appreciated the support the industry has been receiving from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) during this curfew period in resolving network issues. The joint efforts of the industry and the DoT has meant the number of faulty base stations have been brought down to 290 from 800 that existed before the lockdown started. There are over 22 lakh base transceiver stations across the country. On a similar note, the average number of fibre cuts reported have been just 19 a day, down from 100 earlier.

Another area where the telecom operators are looking up to the DoT for support is the removal of GST from Licence Fee payments and Spectrum Usage Charge payments since they are not covered under â€˜servicesâ€™. The department has reportedly assured COAI that this will be done. They want this GST exemption to be applied across the board including the dues payable as per the Supreme Court order.

The industry association has issued a statement promising the public that its members will make their best efforts to ensure that the network is kept functioning without a hitch throughout the lockdown period.