Want to boost your immunity? These nutritious breakfast options will help you

A balanced diet has a pivotal role to play in staying healthy and well.

This article is authored by Dr. Shweta U. Shah for Tata Nutrikorner. Dr. Shah follows a patient-centred perspective, emphasizing the benefits of natural remedies and herbs, and whole food nutrition. Tata Nutrikorner is online platform aimed at bringing native Indian nutritional values back into the conversation. Health, nutrition, wellness – the Indian way.

Good nutrition is critical to build a robust immune system, which can successfully protect us from - seasonal infections as well as inflammatory conditions such as arthritis and dermatitis. Here’s how to improve immunity and shield yourself against infections and disease-conditions by incorporating these superfoods in to your daily eating plan.

Immunity-boosting breakfasts

A balanced diet has a pivotal role to play in staying healthy and well. The following breakfast options help reinforce your immune mechanism:

Idli sambar: Protein plays a very vital part in strengthening the immune system. Eating protein rich foods for breakfast – dals, beans, eggs, lean meat, nuts and seeds is absolutely recommended. Both – idli as well as sambar are dal based and are a fabulous source of plant-based protein. The tiny steamed lentil cakes dunked in hot sambar are an ideal start to the day! Use unpolished urad dal from the Tata Sampann range to get the most amount of nutrition from your ingredients.

Carrot paalak paratha: Carrots contain a high amount of vitamin A, while spinach is filled with vitamins A, C and K. Vitamin A monitors the immune mechanism and effectively helps prevent infections by ensuring that the skin and mucous membranes of the mouth, stomach, colon and respiratory tract stay healthy. Alongside, vitamin C is a full-bodied super powerful immune booster as well! An integration of both the vitamins in generous doses has a beneficial impact on the working of the immune system. Having gaajar paalak paratha for breakfast makes for a hearty meal. Pair it with raita or lassi.

Orange papaya turmeric smoothie: Oranges and papayas are loaded with vitamin C. Turmeric too enhances your immune response substantially. The active principle curcumin, is a potent antioxidant and fortifies your immunity. Use Tata Sampann Haldi which proffers minimum 3 % curcumin. Blend together 3 oranges, half a papaya, some dates, 1 spoon chia seeds and 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder; have this smoothie first thing in the morning.

Yogurt and oatmeal: Yogurt is an excellent source of protein and beneficial gut bacteria, whilst oatmeal is packed with fibre that helps keep you feeling fuller for longer and can help control cholesterol levels too. You could also stir in strawberries, flax seeds, chia seeds, and a dash of cinnamon.

Granola with soymilk: Jump-start your day with homemade granola comprising of – oats, rice crisps, walnuts, almonds, dried figs and flax seeds, all of which give you impressive amounts of fibre, protein and iron. Soy milk gives you a creamy texture, a superbly healthful nutritional profile and oodles of culinary multiplicity. Soy is packed with omega-3 fatty acids and flavonoids and promises an explosion of health-boosting properties. Teaming the two together assures you a nourishing and hearty breakfast that’ll see you through to the lunch hour.

For more such articles, check out: