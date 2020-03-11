Walmart tells Flipkart’s Myntra to cut discounts, reduce inventory

Atom Ecommerce

The online fashion retail arm of Flipkart, Myntra is coming under increasing scrutiny from Flipkar’ts parent company, Walmart. According to the Economic Times, Walmart has told Myntra to reduce the discounts being offered on the products on its platform and to close down warehouses which are of small and unviable sizes. These could be aimed at cutting down on the expenses and reducing the losses.

The last reported annual figures for Flipkart and Myntra showed that in the year 2018-19, Myntra posted a net loss of Rs 539 crore, up 260% from the previous year. Expenses for that year had swelled to Rs 1,628 crore from Rs 925 crore in 2017-18.

Almost immediately after the US retail giant acquired Flipkart in 2018, it went about restructuring the two fashion brands Myntra and Jabong. The two were first merged into one, the headquarters was shifted from Gurugram to Bengaluru and the number of people working exclusively for the two brands was reduced. The company also merged some of the common back-end operations of Myntra and Jabong with that of Flipkart Fashion. Jabong has since been closed, and now all of Jabong’s portals redirect to Myntra.

One of the instructions given to Myntra is to reportedly bring down the inventory. This again is understandable since textiles go out of fashion very fast and higher the inventory, the larger the discounts the company has to offer in order to clear the old stocks, leading to losses. These steps may, however, impact the business in terms of turnover in the short run.

It is reported that between Flipkart Fashion and Myntra they control 70% of the online fashion market. The online business in apparel is still at around 10% of the overall kitty of around $59 billion projected for 2022.