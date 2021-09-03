Walls of Hyd's JNAFAU get makeover with murals painted by alumni, students

The makeover is part of the Multi-Layer Avenue Plantation (MLAP) programme by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) aimed at beautifying the city and increasing roadside greenery.

Frontline warriors battling the COVID-19 pandemic, a woman with a raised fist and a colorful turtle, birds â€” these are some of the many eye-catching murals that lend a new look to the walls of Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) college along the Masab Tank flyover in Hyderabad. The credit must go to JNAFAU alumni Durgam Akshay Kumar, Raghavendra, Venkatesh and Final Year Painting students Preethi P and Sweeka R for their artistic contributions.The team took eight days to paint around 50 theme based murals.

The team is also set to paint some more murals along the walls of the Polytechnic College in Masab Tank. The makeover is part of the Multi-Layer Avenue Plantation (MLAP) programme by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) aimed at beautifying the city and increasing roadside greenery. The GHMC officials approached JNAFAU faculty Dr Priti Samyukta, seeking artists who could contribute from the alumni as well as student community.

Tweeting a few images of the art work, the Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner said, "#TeamGHMC Development of footpath with MLAP greenery near Masab Tank flyover in Mehdipatnam circle JNAFAU students contributing to their college and the society by taking up artistic painting along Fine arts college wall."

#TeamGHMC Development of footpath with MLAP greenary near Masab Tank flyover in Mehdipatnam circle JNFU students contributing to their college and the society by taking up artistic painting along Fine arts college wall@KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @CommissionrGHMC@GadwalvijayaTRS pic.twitter.com/vM6S923Idr — Zonal Commissioner Khairatabad, GHMC (@ZC_Khairatabad) August 27, 2021