The makeover is part of the Multi-Layer Avenue Plantation (MLAP) programme by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) aimed at beautifying the city and increasing roadside greenery.

Walls of JNFAU along Masabtank of Hyderabad featuring the works of studentsImages: By arrangement
Features Art Friday, September 03, 2021 - 16:40
Charan Teja

Frontline warriors battling the COVID-19 pandemic, a woman with a raised fist and a colorful turtle, birds  â€” these are some of the many eye-catching murals that lend a new look to the walls of Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) college along the Masab Tank flyover in Hyderabad. The credit must go to JNAFAU alumni Durgam Akshay Kumar, Raghavendra, Venkatesh and Final Year Painting students Preethi P and Sweeka R for their artistic contributions.The team took eight days to paint around 50 theme based murals.

The team is also set to paint some more murals along the walls of the Polytechnic College in Masab Tank. The makeover is part of the Multi-Layer Avenue Plantation (MLAP) programme by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) aimed at beautifying the city and increasing roadside greenery. The GHMC officials approached JNAFAU faculty Dr Priti Samyukta, seeking artists who could contribute from the alumni as well as student community. 

Tweeting a few images of the art work, the Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner said, "#TeamGHMC Development of footpath with MLAP greenery near Masab Tank flyover in Mehdipatnam circle JNAFAU students contributing to their college and the society by taking up artistic painting along Fine arts college wall."

 

TNM caught up with the young artists to talk about their experience of showcasing their art. Durgam Akshay Kumar, an alumnus of the university who is part of the team, said, "The GHMC officials approached us through our faculty Dr Priti Samyukta about the beautification drive. We took it up and completed it in eight days. We gave certain themes to the officials as they wanted the work to be artistic and message oriented."
 
Akshay further added, "We used water based exterior emulsion colours for this. Our themes range from COVID-19 warriors to the environment, girl child empowerment and so on. We are getting appreciation for our work and we are happy about it."
 
Sweeka R, another artist and Final Year student of JNAFAU, said that the assignment gave them an opportunity to showcase their artwork to the outside world. "We were given a free hand to explore and exhibit the themes in the best way we could. We are thankful for the opportunity," she said. 
 

 

