Vu Televisions has announced the launch of Vu Premium 4K TV in India. Targeted at the new age consumer who seeks innovative and technologically advanced products, Vu Premium 4K TV offers top-of-the-line features and state-of-the-art design at a competitive price. The new range of televisions will be available on Flipkart from Rs 24,999 onwards.

The Vu Premium 4K TV range is available in three sizes - 43” (108cm), 50” (127cm) and 55” (140cm). The TVs are equipped with A+ Grade Panel with 400+ nits brightness having Dolby Vision & HRD 10 Support, Dolby Audio with 30W noise cancellation Speakers having DTS Virtual X Surround Sound Technology, Bezel-Less Design, VOD Upscaler, Cricket Mode along with the latest Android 9.0 pie, giving a luxury viewing experience at home.

Commenting on the launch, Devita Saraf, Chairman and CEO, Vu Televisions said, “Vu is known for its leadership and innovation in the TV industry over the past 10 years. We have been a customer favourite with over 90% of consumers buying Vu TVs repeatedly and also recommending them to their friends and family. Our promise to the consumer is to provide the best in class product at an affordable price without compromising on quality and service. And today, Vu ushers in the new era of 4K with launch of the Vu Premium 4K TV.”

The company has a long-standing association with Flipkart, through which it has sold over 15 lakh TV sets from 32” to 75” in size. Further, Flipkart continues to sell Vu TVs across 19,000 pin codes, with 5-star reviews for majority of Vu’s products on the platform.

Ajay Veer Yadav, Senior Vice President - Mobiles, Appliances & Electronics at Flipkart said, “With the growing popularity of 4K displays, we are delighted to launch VU 4K Premium smart TVs on Flipkart. Vu Technologies has been a key partner to bring new consumer experiences in TV viewing for Flipkart consumers. This partnership with VU furthers our vision of making 4K TVs affordable to millions of consumers across the vast demography of India.”