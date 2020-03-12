VPN or ad-blocker apps may be collecting your data: Report

BuzzFeed, an online platform has revealed how an analytics firm Sensor Tower has been running several apps that would collect data on user behaviour, which means how much time the user spends on each app and what kind of activities are carried out etc. These details are then shared with third parties who can develop apps to match the preferences of customers.

The irony is some of these apps are VPNs or ad-blockers etc. The moment Apple and Google are informed of the activities of these apps, they take steps to remove them from their respective app stores. In many cases, these apps will make their reappearance in some other name and form and continue to do the same activity of collecting data.

Facebook has been known to be directly engaged in collecting data. Google itself has been involved in tracking the customers, using the Google Maps app. It even sends you a report on where all you had been over a month. Facebook engages developers to create apps it can deploy to collect data.

There are also dedicated apps like App Annie, which take it upon themselves to study the app usage details and share with their customers.

At the end of the day, the onus lies with Apple and Google who manage their app stores. They scrutinise the apps submitted to them for addition to their app store. They are also the administrators of the operating systems on the devices, with their iOS and Android OS respectively. They are aware what kinds of permissions are asked for by the apps from the users and have the authority to deny them as well. Google has only recently introduced several measures in this direction.

More discretion may be needed if the customers are to be protected from their personal data getting captured and shared with third parties.