‘A vote for NDA is a vote for better investment in this region’: PM Modi in Madurai

“I hope people of Madurai are ready to work for development as promised by NDA,” the Prime Minister said.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Madurai on Friday, campaigning for the AIADMK-BJP alliance in the state ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. He attacked the DMK and Congress as well as the former UPA government over their politics and policies on various issues like Jallikattu, AIIMS and the Devendrakulla Vellar issue. At the rally, the Prime Minister also listed the developmental and infrastructural projects which the AIADMK-BJP alliance will bring to the state if elected to power.

“A vote for NDA is a vote for better investment in this region. We are creating the right atmosphere for more industries to come here, especially agro-industries which help our farmers in value addition. Food processing is another focus area for us. We want the youngsters of Tamil Nadu to be job creators. We are supporting new startups as well. The regulatory framework is being liberalised,” he said. “I would like to talk about the textile sector in particular; our government is ensuring more credit and more modern machinery in this sector. We have announced projects to create seven new textile parks in the next three years,” the PM said.

He recalled his August 15 speech last year from the Red Fort saying the government was going to spend Rs 100 lakh crore on the creation of next-generation infrastructure. This will cater to the needs of not only present but also future generations, he said.

He said, “We have announced a lot of schemes in the budget and one among them is Madurai-Kollam economic corridor. In the future, we will bring better metro connection, and more rail and air services to Tamil Nadu.”

“Madurai is a city that never sleeps and keeps awake. So I hope people of Madurai wake up to the political reality and are ready to work for development as promised by NDA,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also hit out at the UPA government over its stand on Jallikattu, the bull-taming sport, and said that the UPA had once termed Jallikattu as “barbaric” but the NDA government was the one who cleared the ordinance passed by the AIADMK government to promulgate the bull-taming sport.

The Prime Minister accused the DMK-Congress alliance of spreading lies. “DMK and Congress have no agenda to talk about and they are spreading lies. DMK-Congress is claiming that they are the only protectors of Tamil culture. However, let me take you back to 2011 when UPA was in power in Delhi. The same UPA government said Jallikattu was a barbaric practice. Is that the word you use for Tamil culture?” he asked.

“In 2014, TN manifesto of Congress called for a ban on Jallikattu. The Congress and DMK should be ashamed. However, our government cleared the ordinance brought by the AIADMK government to promulgate the bull-taming sport,” he added.

In Madurai, the Prime Minister assured that the AIIMS project at the temple city will be completed. He said, “Friends, the Congress and DMK mastered the arts of not working and spreading lies about those who work. The classic example is AIIMS, Madurai. In their regime, they did not even think about it (AIIMS) but we were the ones to introduce it. I assure you all these projects will be completed with proper process.”

On the categorisation of seven communities under the Devendra Kula Velallar, he charged the DMK and Congress with doing nothing on the matter and said it was another example of their "all lies no work attitude."

“I will tell you another example; the DMK and the Congress did not bring any solution for Devendra Kula Velallar. The AIADMK and BJP worked together to bring back the dignity of Devendra Kula Velallar,” he said.