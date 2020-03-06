Vodafone Idea’s self-assessment puts AGR dues at Rs 21,533 crore

The government estimated Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues to be over Rs 53,000 crore.

Vodafone Idea on Friday told the stock exchanges that it had self-assessed Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) liabilities to be Rs 21,533 crore, of which it has paid Rs 3,500 crore.

It filed the self-assessment with the Department of Telecommunications after the company’s Board meeting on Wednesday.

“The self-assessment discloses the Company's AGR liabilities to aggregate Rs.21,533 crores including a principal amount of Rs.6,854 crores for the period from FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19 and interest up to February 2020. The Company has already paid a sum of Rs.2,500 crores on 17 February 2020 and a further sum of Rs.1,000 crores on 20 February 2020 towards this liability,” the company said in a filing with the stock exchanges.

This comes on the day Vodafone Global CEO Nick Read met Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal. His India visit comes ahead of final hearing of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) issue at the Supreme Court slated for March 17.

On Wednesday, the government said in a response to a Lok Sabha question said it directed the telecom service providers (TSPs) to make payments as per the Supreme Court judgment on AGR and in case of non-payment action will be taken as per licence agreements. In case of non-payment of dues to Department of Telecommunications, the government will take action as per the licence conditions of the TSPs.

Recently, the Department of Telecom (DoT) had sent letters to all telcos asking them to submit remaining part of the dues ahead of the apex court hearing. Vodafone Idea said it won't be able to meet the dues unless relief is given.

The company has written letter to TRAI for a significant hike of mobile data tariff and call charges at 6 paise per minute to be able to improve its balance sheet and pay its AGR dues.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Vodafone Idea Ltd, has said that without government relief his company may be forced to shut shop.

Last month, Birla met Sitharaman and Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash over these issues.

Last November, Read had said that "Vodafone wants to stay in India for a long time" and he was confident of India's prospects in the telecom sector and that the country was an important market for the Group.

