Vodafone Idea reports Rs 6985 cr loss in Q4, auditors raise concerns over survival

Auditors noted that Vodafone Idea's survival as a going concern will depend on its ability to raise additional funds.

Atom Telecom

Vodafone Idea on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 6,985.1 crore for the January-March quarter. During the October-December quarter, the company had reported a net loss of Rs 4,540.8 crore. Its total revenue for the fourth quarter of FY21 was Rs 9,607.6 crore.

Vodafone Idea Ltd MD & CEO Ravinder Takkar said: "FY21 has been a transformational year for Vodafone Idea with several important milestones achieved including launch of our unified brand 'Vi'. We enter FY22 with renewed focus on executing our strategy to keep our customers ahead, and our cost optimisation plan remains on track to deliver the targeted savings."

He also said that the company is in active discussion with potential investors for fund raising, to achieve its strategic intent. In a statement, the company said that it continues to invest in 4G to increase its coverage and capacity.

"We have also started to actively upgrade our 3G network to 4G. During the year, we added 43,500 4G FDD sites primarily through reframing of 2G/3G spectrum to expand our 4G coverage and capacity," it said.

Auditors of the company have raised concerns over its survival as a 'going concern'.

In its notes to the financial results for FY21 and the fourth quarter of last fiscal, the company said that the group has incurred losses of Rs 44,233.1 crore for the year ended March 31 and the net worth is negative. As at March 31, 2021, the total debt, including interest accrued but not due and AGR liability of the group stands at Rs 1.86 lakh crore.

Further, as a result of the rating downgrade, certain lenders had asked for increase of interest rates and additional margin money or security against existing facilities. The group has exchanged correspondences and continues to be in discussion with the lenders for the next steps or waivers.

Citing the notes, the auditors said that: "The company's financial performance has impacted its ability to generate the cash flow that it needs to settle or refinance its liabilities and guarantees as they fall due, which along with its financial condition is resulting in material uncertainty that casts significant doubt on the company's ability to make the payments mentioned therein and continue as a going concern."

They noted that the assumption of going concern is dependent on its ability to raise additional funds as required in line with the approval by the company's board of directors in its meeting on September 4, 2020, successful negotiations with lenders on continued support, refinancing of debts, monetisation of certain assets, outcome of the modification application filed with the Supreme Court and clarity of the next installment amount, acceptance of its deferment request by DoT among others.

In his comments regarding the financial results Ravinder Takkar, MD & CEO, Vodafone Idea Limited said: "We are in active discussion with potential investors for fund raising, to achieve our strategic intent."