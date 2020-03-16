Vodafone Idea pays Rs 3,354 cr towards AGR dues, says principal amount paid

This comes after the company earlier paid an amount of Rs 3,500 crore.

Vodafone Idea paid the full principal amount as per its self-assessment towards its Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Vodafone paid an amount of Rs 3,354 crore to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Monday, the company said. This comes after the company earlier paid an amount of Rs 3,500 crore.

“The Company had filed its self-assessment of the AGR liabilities with the Department of Telecommunications on 6 March, 2020, in which AGR liability principal amount of Rs.6,854 crores was determined for the period from FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19.” it said in a filing with the stock exchanges.

According to Vodafone Idea's own assessment, its AGR dues stand at Rs 21,533 crore and the principal amount out of the total dues is Rs 6,854 crore. However, according to the DoT's estimate, the company's overall dues stand at Rs 53,000 crore.

Bharti Airtel has already said that it has paid its full adjusted gross revenue dues of about Rs 13,000 crore. After meeting Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash here on March 11, Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said that as the government has directed to pay the full amount, the company has paid the full amount. He said that the full AGR dues is about Rs 13,000 crore, and Rs 5,000 crore is extra, adding that the company has also submitted its self-assessment document. However, the government has estimated Airtel’s dues to be Rs 35,500 crore.

A plea filed by Vodafone comes up for hearing in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, and will be heard by Justices Arun Mishra and MR Shah.

Earlier this month, Vodafone group CEO Nick Read met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to ask for relief.

Vodafone Idea’s joint venture company in India has been at the centre of a storm, sandwiched between financial problems and heightened competition in the telecom sector. Vodafone Idea has been seeking a government package and relief from AGR dues as it has said that it will be very difficult for it to sustain operations without any relief.