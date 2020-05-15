Vodafone Idea introduces contactless recharge facility at its retail outlets

The customer or retailer can speak out the ten-digit mobile number on the device and the Google voice enabled feature will capture the command from a distance of up to ten feet.

Vodafone Idea has introduced an initiative to facilitate contactless recharges at its retail outlets, while maintaining social distancing between the customer and the retailer.

Vodafone Idea said in a statement that this will be made possible through Vodafone Idea’s Smart Connect retailer app, which will allow retailers to recharge without having to hand over the phone to the customer to enter their mobile number. The customer or retailer can simply speak out the ten-digit mobile number on the device and the Google voice enabled feature will capture the command from a distance of up to ten feet.

“When a customer comes to a retailer for recharge, the retailer often hands over the phone (with the Smart Connect Retailer App opened) to the customer to type in their mobile number, to ensure accuracy in entering the number. However, it is not a practical option now in the current times of social distancing,” the company said in a statement.

Vodafone Idea also said in a statement that as retail outlets in various Orange and Green zones across the country start to open, the company is ensuring implementation of social distancing protocol at its stores.

In order to facilitate contactless recharges, Smart Connect is now enabled with voice-based recharge feature and is available at all Vodafone Idea own stores and multi-branded stores.

“The customer can speak out the mobile number that will get captured and reflect in the Recharge tab. The subsequent recharge journey will continue as per the existing process,” the company statement added.