Vodafone Idea drops faster speed claim from its RedX premium plan

The telco informed the telecom regulator about the same and that it is in the process of filing a revised plan.

Money Telecom

Vodafone Idea has told the telecom regulator that it is dropping the contentious faster data speed claim as part of priority offering and is in the process of filing a revised plan, a source said.

The companyâ€™s website too is no longer touting claims of faster speeds for the pay-more-for-priority-treatment mobile plan, which had been under the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (Trai) scanner in the past few weeks.

Instead, Vodafone Idea Ltd's (VIL) website is talking of benefits purely in terms of entertainment privileges (Netflix and Amazon Prime), travel privileges, mobility benefits and other privileges.

Earlier, its marketing campaign, among other aspects, mentioned "get unlimited data with faster data speeds", for ''priority 4G network''.

The source said the company has informed the regulator that is in the process of filing a revised plan and is withdrawing the faster speed claim.

When contacted, VIL spokesperson declined to comment on the issue.

In July, TRAI had asked Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to put their specific plans that promised faster speeds to certain priority users on hold and questioned whether the network preference came at the cost of deterioration of services for other subscribers and how they are protecting the interest of other general subscribers.

It then slapped a show cause notice on VIL over its priority mobile plan, saying that the tariff offer "lacks transparency", is "misleading" and not in compliance with regulatory framework.

"The RedX tariff offer lacks transparency and is misleading and not in compliance with regulatory principles of tariff assessment contained under Telecom Tariff Order, 1999, as amended from time to time," TRAI said in the show-cause notice.

Bharti Airtel was not issued a show cause notice for its platinum plan, which was also under the regulatorâ€™s lens. Airtel had offered to abide by TRAIâ€™s views and had also withdrawn its platinum offering, and, hence, TRAI did not proceed with further investigation on it.