Vodafone Idea deducts Rs 99 for international roaming due to technical glitch

Vodafone Idea said in a statement that the Rs 99 charge was due to a technical issue.

Confusion ensued among subscribers of Vodafone Idea after Rs 99 was deducted as rental for international roaming on Tuesday. Most users received a message that the amount was being deducted as rental charge of international roaming for 30 days, at a time when international flights have been suspended in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The text message that subscribers received read: "Dear Customer, this is to inform you that a rental amount of Rs.99 has been deducted towards International Roaming rental for 30 days.”

Several users took to social media to express their anger over the deduction.

“Been deducted for Rs 99 as international roaming rental on my Vodafone no when I haven't activated any such service. Please deactivate the same on my no and credit my account for Rs 99 deducted at the earliest,” one user said.

“Why have I been charged a rs. 99 rental for international roaming at 4 am this morning. I guess you guys are unaware that the country is still in the state of a lockdown and people can't roam or travel. So plz look into this asap & refund it,” another user tweeted.

“I don't understand why I have been charged for international roaming. Please do refund the amount. It is not yours to take!” another user said.

Early in the morning you guys sms me and deducted my balance by Rs 99 against international roaming days. I haven't activated any service. Since last one hour I am calling on customer care number it showing number is busy.

Vodafone deducted Rs. 99 for International Roaming.

This is a scam. Every user (prepaid) has received this message today.

With a customer base of 33 crores this is a huge profit for them of over Rs 2000 crores.

Give my money back u Bellend



Chor company @VodafoneIN @VodafoneUK pic.twitter.com/onMNC8KOG8 — Arijit (@arijitcoold) June 2, 2020

Vodafone Idea said in a statement that a few customers received a message about an erroneous charge due to a technical issue. "The same has been corrected and appropriate credit is done for the impacted customers. We are fully committed to best in class service to all our customers and regret the inconvenience," the company said.

“Hi! We apologize the inconvenience caused. Due to a technical error, Rs 99 has been erroneously charged on your prepaid number. We are crediting the amount to your account. We solicit your cooperation. Stay Home and Stay Safe – Aruna,” Vodafone Idea tweeted to some customers.

Hi! We apologize the inconvenience caused. Due to a technical error, Rs 99 has been erroneously charged on your prepaid number. We are crediting the amount to your account. We solicit your cooperation. Stay Home and Stay Safe

Some tweets suggest that users have been refunded with the amount. “Thank you for reverting back the Rs. 99 that was wrongly charged to both my phone numbers,” one user tweeted.