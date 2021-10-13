VM Kutty, doyen of Mappila songs in Kerala, passes away at 86

Scores of people, including CM Pinarayi Vijayan and actor Mammootty, condoled the death of Kutty and remembered his towering contribution to the state.

Death

VM Kutty, the doyen of Mappila songs in Kerala who popularised the art among the masses, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, in Kozhikode. He was 86 years old. VM Kutty was hospitalised for the past few days following heart related ailments. Scores of people, politicians and celebrities, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and actor Mammootty, condoled the death of Kutty, who composed, penned and sung hundreds of Mappila songs.

Mappila paattu or songs are rooted in the folk tradition of Kerala’s Muslim community. The songs are traditionally sung during weddings and other events. VM Kutty was reportedly the first to popularise the songs outside the community and would sing them at public events. Mathrubhumi reported that Mappila songs were first sung at a public event, held by the Sahitya Parishad in Kasaragod, by Kutty. He also constituted the first music band to perform only Mappila songs.

VM Kutty was born in Pulikkal in Malappuram district in 1935. After a stint as a teacher, he dedicated all his time to Mappila songs. He has composed music for and sung hundreds of Mappila songs. He has also given music to many Mappila songs for Malayalam films.

Condoling his death, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that VM Kutty was a talent who took Mappila songs to new heights by popularising it. "He was able to popularise Mappila songs across Kerala, creating an audience for the same by singing the songs for movies," Pinarayi said.

Celebrities including actor Mammootty and singer Resmi Satheesh took to social media to condole his death as well.

Many other politicians also expressed their grief over Kutty's death. "The award he received from the Folklore Academy last year was the tribute given by Kerala for his contribution to Mappila songs. Also remember that he always stood together with progressive institutions," Higher Education Minister Dr R Bindu wrote on Facebook. “I stand together with the pain of those who cherish Mappila songs everywhere in the world,” she added.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan expressed his condolences as well, recalling that VM Kutty had in the past garnered attention by singing Mappila songs for former Prime Minister Rajeev Gandhi. Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine recalled that VM Kutty was the winner of the prestigious Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi award.

"Deepest condolences on death of Mappila pattu singer and poet VM Kutty, who popularised Mappila pattu, which was confined to weddings. My sincere prayers for the eternal peace of his departed soul," MLA Rajmohan Unnithan wrote on Facebook.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said, “He brought #Mappilapattu to the mainstream of art. My heartfelt condolences. May his soul rest in peace."

Meanwhile, many who cherish Mappila songs took to social media sharing videos of the past performances of VM Kutty.

Watch one of VM Kutty’s final Mappila performances: