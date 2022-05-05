Vlogger Rifa found dead in Dubai: Cops get permission to exhume body for autopsy

Based on the parentsâ€™ complaint alleging that it was a case of domestic violence, Rifaâ€™s husband Mehnu has been booked by the police.

The body of Kerala vlogger Rifa Mehnu, who was found dead in Dubai, is to be exhumed by the police following complaints from her parents who suspect that it was a murder. The 20-year-old vlogger Rifa was married to 26-year-old Mehnu (Mehnaz) and was living in Dubai with their child. Mehnaz reportedly found her dead when he came back home in the early hours of March 1. Based on a complaint filed by Rifaâ€™s mother, Mehnaz was booked by Kakkur police on April 30.

According to reports, Thamarassery Deputy Police Superintendent of Police TK Ashraf, who is the investigating officer of the case, has obtained permission from the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) to carry out the exhumation. This comes after her family members stated that no post-mortem examination was conducted in Dubai and sought it to be conducted alleging that she was subjected to domestic violence.

Based on her familyâ€™s complaint, the Kakkur police registered a case under Sections 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (Abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Rifa Mehnu was a star on social media, with lakhs of followers on Instagram. Both she and her husband appeared regularly on Instagram, even on a music album cover. In her last video on Instagram, the couple is seen visiting a restaurant in Dubai and tasting Kozhikode food. That was posted on February 28, barely a day before she died.

Mehnu found her body in the wee hours of March 1 and hinted that it was a case of suicide. But Rifaâ€™s family back home was suspicious of the circumstances surrounding her death and reportedly wanted further investigation. According to reports, Rifa had been working in Dubai, and Mehnu, whose visa was about to expire, insisted that she go back to Kerala with him.

