VK Sasikala announces road show amid AIADMK leadership tussle

VK Sasikala said she will be kick-starting a “revolutionary tour” to “defend the rights of Tamil soil and dignity of women” from June 26.

Notably, a month ago, on May 25, Sasikala addressed the press and hinted at her return to politics. She had earlier announced that she was “quitting politics” after her release from the Bengaluru jail in disproportionate assets case. Addressing media in May, she said that AIADMK was not properly working as an opposition party in the state, and said that soon there will be “Amma’s rule in the AIADMK” again.

Amid the ongoing leadership tussle between AIADMK party co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and party coordinator O Panneerselvam, the former General Secretary of the party and former CM Jayalalitha’s confidante VK Sasikala announced that she will be going on a “revolutionary tour” around Chennai from June 26 to “defend the rights of Tamil soil and dignity of women”. This announcement comes a day after the party witnessed much drama in its General Council meeting held on June 23.

The theme for Sasikala’s road show in Chennai is announced to be one “to protect the rights of Tamil soil and the dignity of women”. During the course of the road show, Sasikala is set to meet general public at various points and interact with them in the state capital. The tour will begin from her T Nagar residence on June 26 at 12.30 pm and she will travel to T Nagar, Koyambedu, Poonamallee, Thiruthani, Koramangala, KG Sandigaim SVG Puram, Krishnakuppam and RK Pettaia before returning to her residence. “The trip is to propagate the deeds of party supremos MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa,” a press statement from the AIADMK general secretary’s camp office read.

Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran were sacked from the party and both EPS, as well as OPS, have reiterated time and again that there is no scope for Sasikala to re-enter the party again.

