Vizag to host Ind-Aus 2nd ODI, online tickets to be available from March 10

Vizag will be hosting a one-day international match after four years.

The sale of tickets for the second One Day International (ODI) match between India and Australia to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 19 has been announced by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA). According to a press release from SR Gopinath Reddy, Secretary, ACA, online ticket sales will begin on March 10, 2023 on Paytm, and offline tickets will be sold starting on March 13 at three centres that will be announced soon.

Gopinath Reddy said that the ACA decided not to raise ticket prices in public interest and tickets are priced at 600, 1,500, 2,000, 3,500, and 6,000 rupees. Online ticket holders will be issued physical tickets from March 13, and offline tickets can be purchased at the centres from 10 am to 4 pm. All the tickets are bar-coded for the ease of entry, seating and organised movement within the premises.

The entry gates will open to the general public two hours prior to the scheduled start of the match at 11:30 am, and will be shut by 3:30 pm.

Sign boards will be set up at all the locations with sufficient parking facilities for the convenience of the public. Inside the stadium, drinking water will be provided free. Ambulances, specialised doctors, and medical teams will be stationed at the designated areas for spectators, and they will also be announced over the public address system.

The Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA (Andhra Cricket Association-Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association) Stadium will be hosting an ODI after four years since India played West Indies in 2019.