Vizag gas leak: AP Min says criminal proceedings will be initiated if found negligent

A gas leak took place at the LG Polymers chemical plant in Visakhapatnam killing at least 10 persons including two children.

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that they will initiate criminal proceedings against LG Polymers Pvt Ltd, if they are found negligent. His statement comes hours after a gas leak from the chemical plant owned by LG Corporation left at least 10 persons dead, while many fell unconscious on the streets of Visakhapatnam.

Several have been hospitalized and their condition is largely stable, authorities said. In King George Hospital alone over 100 patients were admitted.

Speaking about the incident, Minister Mekapati GouthamReddy told NTV, “The gas leaked in the premises of the company, so definitely the burden of proof lies with the management. So they have to prove that all safety protocols were duly followed, else we will definitely initiate criminal proceedings against them.”

After 30 days of lockdown due to the COVID-19, the company began operations recently, after the Union government relaxed lockdown restrictions for industries. The company had attempted to resume activity in the plant when the incident occured.

The Minister said that they will get to know if the company is at fault or not, after they hold a meeting with the management. The meeting is scheduled for Friday.

According to the Minister, the Industries Department had asked the company to follow standards protocols which include the presence of senior technicians, skilled workforce and senior management, before resuming the activity. “Anticipating corrosion of pipelines due to sea breeze, we asked them to resume the factory after thoroughly checking them. We don’t know if they conducted thorough inspection before beginning operations. Clarity on this will emerge when we hold a discussion with them,” Goutham said.

Stating that the gas leak has been neutralized, he said that the gas coming from the storage tank was neutralized by using additional polymers.

Speaking about how the incident occurred, the Minister said that as per initial reports, one of the raw materials styrene monomers stored in a storage facility got converted into gas and was ejected through the chimney.

Goutham said that none of the employees were affected in the incident, as the gas exited the premise through the chimney.

He warned that the residents could suffer long term health implications due to the incident. “For any hazardous gas release there will be a long term effect. We were told that the gas released is carcinogenic (a chemical compound that could cause cancer). We are monitoring the patients to find out the limit of gas absorbed by them.”

The Minister said that the patients who were admitted in hospitals in Visakhapatnam were on the path to recovery. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board has set up monitors for every 1 km in critical areas of Visakhapatnam.