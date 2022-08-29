Vizag cops file case against woman who prompted big Coast Guard search for her

Police said a case has been registered based on her husband’s complaint, following court orders to investigate the matter.

news Controversy

The Visakhapatnam police have registered a case against the woman who was feared to have drowned near RK beach earlier in July and was later found to have left her husband and eloped. The information about her whereabouts was received only after a two-day search operation was carried out by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). Visakhapatnam III Town police on Sunday, August 28, registered a case on the woman and her partner, based on a complaint from her husband. A police officer told TNM that the husband’s complaint was sent to court, following which the court has now ordered an investigation. The case has been registered under Sections 202 (intentional omission to give information of offence by person bound to inform), 417 (punishment for cheating), and 494 (marrying again during lifetime of husband) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier on July 25, the 21-year-old woman had visited RK beach in Visakhapatnam along with her husband, on their second wedding anniversary. After she left without informing him, fearing that she was missing and had possibly drowned, the husband approached authorities. The Coast Guard deployed a ship and helicopter to search the sea for two days but found no trace of her. The city’s Mayor and Deputy Mayor were also involved in the search operation, which was led by the Coast Guard following the state police’s request, on July 26 and 27.

Two days after she was reported missing, the woman informed her parents that she had left with her partner, with whom she had been in a relationship since before her marriage. The police reportedly traced the woman to Nellore and then Bengaluru. On July 29, the Coast Guard issued a memorandum condemning the use of military resources for non-life-threatening situations. The document stated, “It is intimated that deployment of ICG assets i.e. ships and aircraft encompass huge financial implications and wastage of pernicious man hours. The ICG undertakes search and rescue operations as and when requested by state administration/local police without confirming the positive authentication. However, the information received in the instant case was false and later the missing lady was found alive at Nellore.”

Read: 'Missing' woman found to have eloped, Coast Guard demands action for waste of resources