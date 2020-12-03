Vivo unveils its slimmest 5G smartphone in India with 44MP dual selfie camera

Priced at Rs 29,990, the new addition to the vivo V-series will be available in two colour options - Sunset Melody and Midnight Jazz.

Global smartphone brand vivo on Wednesday introduced its most powerful smartphone of the V20 series - the V20 Pro in India. Priced at Rs 29,990, the new addition to the vivo V-series will be available in two colour options - Sunset Melody and Midnight Jazz.

The vivo V20 Pro, which vivo claims is the slimmest 5G smartphone in India, features Eye Autofocus Dual Front Camera that includes a 44MP Eye Autofocus Main Camera and an 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera, allowing users to unlock a new world of selfie capabilities. The smartphone comes with powerful Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 765G 5G mobile platform, to deliver smooth performance for all gaming and multitasking needs. The 4,000mAh battery bundled with 33W vivo FlashCharge technology ensures long-lasting battery life.

V20 Pro’s leading Eye Autofocus Dual Front Camera captures sharp images and unlocks a new world of selfie capabilities. “The unique Eye-Detection algorithm in 44MP front camera captures detail with unmatched clarity. The 8MP Super-Wide-Angle Camera with 105 degrees of view expands the detailing effect and offers a distortion correction algorithm. The front camera is also packed with new and exciting features like double exposure and 4K selfie video @60fps, it lets you create striking personalised videos with amazing 4K resolution,” the company said in a statement.

The 7nm octa-core Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 765G 5G Mobile Platform and advanced optimisations of 5G network boasts strong combination that delivers impressive performance with less heat dissipation and low power consumption. “The smartphone is built with ultra-sleek and light design, measuring 7.39mm and weighing just 170g. The V20 has AG Matte Glass adding a soft and delicate touch, as well as Dual Tone Step. In addition, the AF coating protects the phone from fingerprint smears,” the statement added.

The 64MP-8MP-2MP rear camera setup features Super Night Mode on the main lens which adds untapped perspectives, with specialised filters. The 8MP multi-function lens allows users to capture 120° wide angle photos, 2.5 cm super macro shots & portrait bokeh images. The smartphone also supports tripod shooting which increases stability and exposure to make the night shots look flawless. The other impressive features like wide-angle night scenes, and Stylish Night Filter, enable users to capture stunning photos in low-light scenarios.

Commenting on the launch, Nipun Marya, Director- Brand Strategy, vivo India said, “As a global technology brand, we believe in pushing the boundaries of innovation. Taking another bold step towards the future, we are excited to further expand our vivo V20 series line-up with the launch of V20 Pro. Keeping in mind the current and future needs of the consumers, the V20 Pro is designed to deliver strong overall performance with superb camera capabilities and 5G compatibility.”

He added, “The V-series line-up has always focused on proving industry leading camera innovation and trendy design aesthetics. The recent success of V20 SE and V20 in India is a testimony of our commitment to drive customer centric innovation. With ‘Pro’ version under V20 series, we are hopeful to witness a similar response from the Indian customers.”