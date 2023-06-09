Vivekananda Reddyâ€™s daughter moves SC against interim bail granted to YS Avinash Reddy

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy is accused of murdering the late former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy at the latterâ€™s residence.

news Politics

Suneetha Narreddy, daughter of late MP YS Vivekananda Reddy, has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the Telangana High Court's verdict granting anticipatory bail to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, who is an accused in the murder of her father.

YS Vivekananda Reddy, former Kadapa MP, was stabbed to death at his residence in March 2019. In 2020, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had transferred the murder investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

During the hearing before the vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal, Suneetha Narreddy's lawyer Sidharth Luthra informed the court that Avinash Reddy, the accused, was not cooperating with the summons and had been avoiding further investigation due to his mother's illness. Luthra added that Avinash Reddy was the principal conspirator in the case and claimed that Suneetha's father was killed because the High Court did not grant interim protection initially.

The Telangana High Court, in its earlier decision in May, had observed that there was no direct evidence available against Avinash Reddy to establish his participation in the murder. The High Court granted him anticipatory bail, considering the case as based on hearsay evidence. Additionally, the CBI had not alleged any interference by Avinash Reddy in the investigation. The CBI had accused Avinash Reddy solely of destruction of evidence, not tampering or destruction of evidence.

Suneetha Narreddy's lawyer argued that the Telangana High Court had relied on media reports in reaching its decision and requested the Supreme Court to examine the findings. The case is scheduled to be heard next on June 13, Tuesday.