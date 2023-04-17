Vivekananda Reddy murder: YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy calls CBI investigation ‘motivated’

Addressing the media after his father Bhaskar Reddy was arrested, Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy alleged that the CBI had downplayed crucial elements in the murder case.

news Crime

Following the arrest of YS Bhaskar Reddy, his son and Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy has alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been doing “person-targeting investigation” as against fact-based investigation. Bhaskar Reddy was arrested on Sunday, April 16, for his alleged involvement in the killing of YS Vivekananda Reddy. Both Bhaskar Reddy and Vivekananda Reddy are uncles of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“We were shocked to learn of the arrest of my father, YS Bhaskar Reddy. We will persevere in this fight and the truth will prevail,” Avinash said, addressing the media on Sunday evening. Alleging that the CBI had downplayed crucial elements in the murder of Vivekananda Reddy, the Kadapa MP claimed that the investigation progressed with the intention of framing his father Bhaskar Reddy.

Vivekananda Reddy, brother of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on the night of March 15, 2019, a few days before the Assembly elections. The 68-year-old former state minister and former MP was alone at his house when unidentified persons barged in and killed him.

Avinash claimed that he reached the crime spot after Vivekananda’s son-in-law Rajasekar Reddy, who Avinash alleged tried to cover up the murder and also hide the letter written by Vivekananda before dying. “It was the son-in-law who called Vivekananda’s PA Krishna Reddy and instructed him to hide the letter and his mobile phone. It is clear that it was a murder, but why was it kept under wraps?” Avinash questioned.

The CBI, in its 38-page affidavit filed on February 22 this year, indicted both Bhaskar and Avinash. According to the CBI, Avinash and Bhaskar conspired to murder Vivekananda due to a long-running political rivalry, aggravated by conflicts over an MLC seat (in 2017) and an MP seat (in 2019). The father-son duo allegedly hatched the plot with their aide D Siva Shankar Reddy. A few others who had worked closely with Vivekananda for years, including Yerra Gangi Reddy, Sunil Yadav, and Dastagiri, were allegedly roped in as well.

Avinash said that it was he who had reported the incident to the police. “It was I who reached out to the police three times and informed them about the incident. The son-in-law – who knew about his father-in-law’s death – did not call the police. Even after informing the police, I am being seen as an accused.”

Avinash also claimed that the CBI did not focus on Vivekananda’s second marriage. “In order to marry his second wife, Vivekananda Reddy changed his name to Shaik Mohammad in 2010. The couple has a son named Shehensha. All of this was covered in the representation I gave to the CBI. The assets, stamp documents, and notarised wills in the name of the second wife have not been looked into. Driver Dastagiri had given statements regarding the notarised wills and stamp papers.” Avinash claimed that though these notarised documents were stolen, the CBI did not invoke relevant sections. He insinuated that Dastagiri, who has turned an approver in the case, had falsely given a statement against his father.

“When one of the four key suspects (Dastagiri) turns approver and the daughter and son do not object, it only serves as more proof that they are all cooperating. This is a carefully thought-out plan to assign blame,” Avinash alleged.

According to Avinash, Vivekananda’s daughter Suneetha Nareddy not filing an implead petition to oppose Dastagiri’s bail is proof that the CBI and Suneetha are “working together in a specific direction.”

Read: Uncle murdered, cousin implicated: CM Jagan's YSRCP haunted by a murky case